On Sunday, April 19, 2020, at around 10:38 AM, the Juneau County Communication’s Center received a 911 call regarding a downed powerline near the intersection of Emerson Road and Noe Road in Lemonweir Township.

Upon arrival deputies discovered an ATV accident.

The operator of the ATV, Arthur Vinopal, was transported by Med-Flight to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mauston Police Department, Mauston Area Ambulance, Med Flight and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Brent H. Oleson, Sheriff

Juneau County Sheriff’s Office

05/04/2020

UPDATED PRESS RELEASE:

As a result of injuries sustained in the ATV accident, Mr. Vinopal passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Brent H. Oleson, Sheriff

Juneau County Sheriff’s Office