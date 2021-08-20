During the 2pm hour on 08-17-21, MEMS and NLFD units were dispatched to a reported ATV accident in Clearfield Township. The sole occupant of the ATV was initially resuscitated by MEMS and NLFD personnel and then turned over to one of the flight crews from GundersenAIR. The patient was transported by helicopter to Gundersen Health Systems in LaCrosse.

Our area Fire Departments have gotten really good at facilitating the use of the medical helicopters that we rely on for critical patients. In this case NLFD personnel selected the HELP site and did all the LZ prep, and then drove our ambulance to the HELP site, allowing both MEMS personnel to focus on nothing but patient care. The system MEMS has created works because all the key players have gotten really good at doing their part.