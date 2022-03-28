ARMED ROBBERY UPDATE

Lake Delton Police Department has identified the two suspects involved in the Armed Robbery at Outlets of the Dells on Wednesday afternoon, along with other related criminal incidents in Lake Delton and Mauston.

A temporary felony warrant has been issued for the arrest of Adam A. Lujano (39/M). Additionally, Javanni Murjan Esteves (41/F), is wanted for questioning in relation to these incidents.

Photos of both suspects are below, along with a better image of the truck they were using while in our area. The suspects have ties to the Chicago area as well as to Juneau County. Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating these individuals. If spotted, DO NOT APPROACH, as we believe they are potentially armed and should be considered extremely dangerous, and contact the local law enforcement immediately.

Lujano also currently has outstanding felony warrants through the Illinois Department of Corrections and both Columbia and Juneau Counties here in Wisconsin. Lake Delton Police Department received information suggesting the suspect vehicle in our case crossed into Illinois hours after the crimes were committed here.

Maybel, the tan Cavapoo missing following a vehicle break-in related to these suspects, is still unaccounted for.