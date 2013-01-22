A Cazenovia man is facing another round of charges in Juneau County. On February 7th Muston Police observed a vehicle driving into a Mauston auto parts store. The vehicle was being driven by 33 year old Joseph Lobsinger. Authorities were advised Lobsinger did not have a valid driver’s license. Lobsinger was pulled over and arrested for his 2nd offense Driving without a Valid License. It is the 2nd violation for that offense in 3 years. Lobsinger also faces 3 counts of Felony Bail Jumping.