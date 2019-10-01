Over 250 kids and 95 disadvantaged families received Christmas gifts, wrapping paper and grocery cards in time for Christmas.

This project was hastily organized when a local group abruptly canceled the 2020 toy drive and distribution.

Many Mauston and area businesses, Mauston Community Sharing Pantry, and Lyndon Station Fire Department coordinated and executed this project quickly over 3 weeks.

Over $16,000 in monetary donations was raised. Thousands of dollars’ worth of toys and gifts for all ages were donated; including custom fishing poles, clothing and sundries.

Thank you to all who helped with collecting gifts. Thank you to everyone who donated. Because of you, we were able to provide gifts and groceries for our neighbors in need.