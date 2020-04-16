April is Alcohol Awareness Month, and unfortunately, alcohol is flying off of the shelves. With most people staying safer at home under Governor Evers’ order, it is unknown if the increase is a need to replenish supplies or a desire to mask the pain of layoff, uncertainty, and sickness. Using alcohol as a pain-reliever is not a good idea in any circumstance, but during this pandemic, excessive drinking can have major consequences for individual health and burdens on our systems.

Federal guidelines for drinking in moderation consists of up to 1 drink a day for women and up to 2 drinks a day for men. What does a drink look like? 12 ounces of beer, 8 ounces of malt liquor, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits or liquor is what is considered a drink. While drinking according to federal moderation guidelines should not be problematic, excessive drinking will make things worse, especially during this time of COVID-19. Here are some consequences:

Weakened immunity. Excessive alcohol consumption can weaken your immune system. According to the Mayo Clinic, “excessive alcohol use can make it harder for your body to resist disease, increasing your risk of various illnesses, especially pneumonia.” Increasing the burden on the health care system. If you drink to the point where you experience alcohol poisoning or become injured due to unintentional consequences of excessive alcohol use, you may need medical care from an already stressed health care system. “We know that our health care systems are at capacity with the current pandemic,” said Kelsey Skala, SAFE in Juneau County Coalition Coordinator. “We should be doing everything that we can do help lessen their burden. Cutting back on drinking, or refraining altogether, could be one way of helping out these over-tasked systems.” Problems that come with binge drinking. Unintentional injuries such as car crashes, falls, burns, and alcohol poisoning, along with violence including homicide, suicide, and sexual assault can all be consequences of excessive drinking. These issues require attention from law enforcement and other first responders. Again, these systems are already over-burdened with COVID-19 response.

During this time of a pandemic and the stresses that come along with that, we need everyone to commit to alcohol moderation. Alcohol is a depressant, both physically and mentally, so those already prone to depression or sadness may find those feelings magnified by drinking. Those who are choosing to drink should pay attention to when they are drinking, why they are drinking, and how much they are drinking. “Try balancing alcohol intake with more effective coping skills,” says Skala. “Physical tasks such as exercise, baking, or dancing; cognitive tasks such as puzzles, crosswords, or reading; or sensory tasks, such as spa-like baths with candles and lotions could all help manage the stress and uncertainty we’re feeling right now.” These are exceptionally trying times, but there are healthy ways to deal with the daily stresses of this new normal.