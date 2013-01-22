The race for Congress in western Wisconsin is getting crowded. Jessi Ebben (EH’bun) on Friday announced that she is running to replace the current congressman, Ron Kind. Kind is a Democrat and has been in Congress since 1997. Ebben says she is a conservative who supports President Donald Trump’s agenda and wants to get things done for western Wisconsin. Ebben is the latest Republican to announce a run against Kind. President Trump won his district in 2016, but Kind won re-election two years ago.