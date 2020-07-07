The Kendall Community Club faced the same COVID-19 issues that forced many other festivals to cancel their annual event. Kendall Fest, which was scheduled for Labor Day Weekend – Sept. 4th – 6th in Kendall was canceled after a vote by Club members.

The tough decision was made after 2 months of discussions and looking at all options. After the vote was cast to cancel Kendall Fest, the Kendall Community Club did look at possibly hosting a 1-day event on the Saturday of that weekend. After much discussion on potential options, that was also voted down by Club members.

Kendall Community Club President Steve Peterson said that as much as the organization wanted to host Kendall Fest, it just was too much of a risk at this point, based on raising sponsorship funds, following COVID-19 compliances and the unknown of people coming out and attending the event. Peterson said, “our Club members stayed positive on hosting Kendall Fest as long as they could. We had hoped for an improvement in area COVID-19 cases, but there still seems to be a risk that we just couldn’t overcome and time was running out.” Peterson added, “we are now focusing on a great Kendall Fest in 2021 on Labor Day weekend and the work on putting it together starts in October.”

Kendall Fest is scheduled for Friday – Saturday, September 3rd – 5th, 2021. The Kendall Community Club meets the first Monday of each month at the Kendall Legion. Board meeting at 6:00pm and full Club meeting at 6:30pm.