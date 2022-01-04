On January 3, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. the Vernon County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call of an Amish logging accident in town of Clinton. Emergency responders were sent to County Road D and McDaniel Road.

Alvin E. Miller, age 41, of rural Cashton was cutting down a tree when part of the tree fell and struck his upper body. Alvin was logging with two other Amish. One person went for help while the other stayed with Mr. Miller. Due to terrain and snow, emergency responders used 4-wheel drive trucks and UTV’s the rescue Mr. Miller. Gundersen Air was sent to the scene. Healthcare staff stabilized Mr. Miller who was later transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital with severe body injuries but a full recovery is expected.

County Road D at the intersection of McDaniel Road was closed for approximately ½ hour for rescue efforts.