The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Monday morning, September 27th, at around 8:07 A.M. for an accident involving an Amish buggy on State Highway 27, North of Newry in the Town of Christiana.

Joe C. Miller, 19 years old, of Cashton, was driving a horse and buggy southbound on the shoulder when the horse was spooked by a passing semi. This caused the buggy to run into a mailbox. Miller was thrown to the ground. He was later transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse by Tri-State Ambulance.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Westby Police Department, Fire Department, and First Responders as well as Tri State Ambulance. The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.