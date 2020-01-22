The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports its alcohol license inspection resulted in the arrest of one man and the anticipated arrest of a tavern manager. Deputies and officers from two state agencies were checking out four taverns in Cazenovia last week when they took 33-year-old Joseph M. Lobsinger into custody on an active felony arrest warrant. While they were sweeping Rumor’s tavern they found drug paraphernalia. Tavern manager Carla Zimmerman wasn’t there at the time, but an arrest warrant has been issued in her name. Zimmerman and Lobsinger each have ties to Juneau County.