On Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at approximately 10:30 p.m. the Monroe County Communications Center received a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on State Highway 33, just east of County Highway PC, in the Township of Portland. The vehicle involved was a 2003 Ford F150.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. The truck was westbound on State Highway 33 when it entered the gravel shoulder on the north side of the highway. The driver overcorrected. The truck traveled across State Highway 33 and left the roadway. The truck appeared to have rolled 1 and ¾ times once off the roadway. The truck came to rest on its passenger side. The driver was ejected from the truck during the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, Andrew Weiker (38), suffered serious injuries. Alcohol was suspected to be a factor. The driver was transported via GundersenAIR to a local hospital. State Highway 33 was closed for just under one hour. This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Cashton Police Department, La Crosse Police Department, Cashton First Responders, Cashton Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance Service, and GundersenAIR.