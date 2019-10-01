A single vehicle accident occurred on the evening of November 6th 2021 at approximately 11:15pm. The accident occurred at the intersection of Kraemer Road and County Road F in the Town of Hillsboro. The operator, Ericka Klink, was attempting to turn left onto County Road F and took the corner to sharp driving over a large culvert. The vehicle struck the ditch and came to rest.

Airbags were deployed and Ericka was not wearing her seatbelt. She sustained a minor injury in the accident and was treated on scene by Hillsboro EMS. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the accident.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, and Hillsboro EMS.