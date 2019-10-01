Alaska Man Arrested for 4th Offense OWI in Juneau County
Jeffrey B Lacey, 43 years of age, from Juneau, Alaska has been arrested by the Wisconsin State
Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper came across a vehicle that was parked illegally on the side of the
interstate system. Upon making contact with the driver, the Trooper observed multiple signs of
impairment. After administering Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was arrested for OWI
4th offense
