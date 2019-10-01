Jeffrey B Lacey, 43 years of age, from Juneau, Alaska has been arrested by the Wisconsin State

Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper came across a vehicle that was parked illegally on the side of the

interstate system. Upon making contact with the driver, the Trooper observed multiple signs of

impairment. After administering Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was arrested for OWI

4th offense