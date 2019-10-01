Two refugees from Afghanistan are facing federal charges for crimes allegedly committed while they were housed at Fort McCoy. Thirty-two-year-old Mohammad Haroon Imaad and 20-year-old Bahrullah Noori have federal court appearances scheduled today (Thursday) in Madison. Noori is accused of four counts of sex crimes involving a minor. Imaad allegedly strangled his wife while attacking her. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he is convicted, while Noori could spend the rest of his life behind bars if found guilty.