Two refugees from Afghanistan are facing federal charges for crimes allegedly committed while they were housed at Fort McCoy.  Thirty-two-year-old Mohammad Haroon Imaad and 20-year-old Bahrullah Noori have federal court appearances scheduled today (Thursday) in Madison.  Noori is accused of four counts of sex crimes involving a minor.  Imaad allegedly strangled his wife while attacking her.  He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he is convicted, while Noori could spend the rest of his life behind bars if found guilty.