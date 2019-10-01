One of the Afghan refugees housed at Fort McCoy says he has gone hungry four or five times over the last two weeks. His name hasn’t been released. He says if you’re a little bit late going to the chow hall they are either out of food or only have something like boiled carrots or a little bit of rice. He says he is still grateful to be in the U-S. Other refugees say they are wearing the same clothes they had on when they left Afghanistan. They say when they reach out to officials at the military installation they are told Fort McCoy hadn’t been expecting them to come so soon – or at such big numbers.