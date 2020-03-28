Advisory: Reedsburg School District Children Meals Meal Pickup New Times
To reduce exposure for our employees and to adhere to Governor Tony Ever’s “Safer at Home” mandate, the School District of Reedsburg has made the decision to offer meals to children ONLY on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The new dates will begin on Monday, March 30, 2020. Children will continue to be offered the same number of meals each week. On Mondays, the grab-and-go bags will contain 2 breakfasts and 2 lunches and on Wednesdays, the bags will contain 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches.
The pick-up locations remain the same. Select a location closest to your home:
- Reedsburg Area High School
- Prairie Ridge Intermediate School
- Pineview Elementary School
- South Elementary School
- Westside Elementary School
- Loganville Elementary School
- Ironton-LaValle Elementary School
The meals are free and available to all children in the community ages 18 and under. Families can drive-thru or walk-up to receive their grab-and-go meals. Parents/guardians can pick up meals on behalf of the children in their household without the children being present. When picking up meals, please share how many children are in the family and where they go to school.
This program is solely for the pick-up of meals; meals will not be consumed on-site. Families, please continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not congregating at the pick-up locations. Continue to wash your hands often, sneeze or cough into a tissue, and stay home if you are sick.
Program locations and times are subject to change.
