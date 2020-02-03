An Adams woman is facing charges after being pulled over on January 30th. The driver of the vehicle was arrested due to having 2 warrants out for him. The K9 unit was brought out and alerted authorities to the presence of drugs. Authorities found a pill bottle containing Trazadone in the passengers’ purse. The passenger was identified as 22 year old Amber Neuy. The pill bottle contained a name of another person. Neuy claimed that other person had left the pill bottle in the vehicle. Neuy faces charges of Bail Jumping and Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription Drugs.