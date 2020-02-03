Adams Woman Faces Charges after Pills found in Purse
An Adams woman is facing charges after being pulled over on January 30th. The driver of the vehicle was arrested due to having 2 warrants out for him. The K9 unit was brought out and alerted authorities to the presence of drugs. Authorities found a pill bottle containing Trazadone in the passengers’ purse. The passenger was identified as 22 year old Amber Neuy. The pill bottle contained a name of another person. Neuy claimed that other person had left the pill bottle in the vehicle. Neuy faces charges of Bail Jumping and Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription Drugs.
