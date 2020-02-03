An Adams woman is facing charges after being pulled over on January 30th.  The driver of the vehicle was arrested due to having 2 warrants out for him.  The K9 unit was brought out and alerted authorities to the presence of drugs.  Authorities found a pill bottle containing Trazadone in the passengers’ purse.  The passenger was identified as 22 year old Amber Neuy.  The pill bottle contained a name of another person.  Neuy claimed that other person had left the pill bottle in the vehicle.  Neuy faces charges of Bail Jumping and Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription Drugs.