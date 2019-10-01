Due to high demand the Adams County Sheriff’s Office will host another DNR snowmobile safety course. Preregistration is required and can be done at https://gowild.wi.gov/customers/safetyedclass. The first night will be Sunday February 6th from 5-9 PM and the second night is Thursday February 10, from 5-9 PM. The class will be at the Adams County Community Center located at 569 North Cedar St. Adams WI. You must attend both nights.

Anyone who is born on or after January 1, 1985, and who has reached the age of 12 must have completed and received a snowmobile safety certificate.

For questions contact Recreational Deputy Caleb Herrin or Sheriff Brent York at 608-339-3304