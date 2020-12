The Adams County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: (Russell R Hine, 17 yoa, male, white, 5’09”, 150 lbs) Last seen: (2800 block CTH G, Oxford, 11:45 am, 12/02/20) Russell was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, work boots, and a black hat. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Russell, please call 911 or contact the police.