The Adams County Sheriff’s Department recently became aware of a social media post circulating Facebook that pertains to the safety of our community. The post claims individuals are pretending to be a broke down motorist along CTH C in Adams County. The post claims when individuals stop to assist they are robbed by the motorist.

The Sheriff’s Department does not have reported robberies on CTH C in Adams County. In early August we did have a single robbery reported. That case is an isolated incident. That case is actively being investigated and no other details are available.

Citizens should be confident any current or future threats to the safety of the public will be disseminated through official channels.

No further information is being released at this time.