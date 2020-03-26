At 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday March 24, 2020, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 phone call from an unknown male individual in a mental health crisis. The male individual upon call back reported he had court today and would not be there. The male subject was identified as a City of Adams resident.

The City of Adams Police Department along with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene. The investigation revealed the following. Upon arrival at the origin of the 911 call a male subject was located in a garage and was in possession of a firearm. A standoff ensued and negotiations began with the male subject who refused to comply with law enforcement and indicated he was in a mental health crisis.