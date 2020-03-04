An Arkdale man is facing charges in Monroe County.  25 year old Curtis Heitkemper is facing a charge of Disorderly Conduct.  Heitkemper caused a disturbance in Adrian Township.  He allegedly threw items and threatened to burn down a residence.  Heitkemper admitted to throwing a couple of glasses into a fire pit but said his comments about burning the place down were misunderstood.  Heitkemper said he was talking about an unsafe fireplace.