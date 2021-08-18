A 39-year-old Adams County man is facing charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing of his father. Brian Batt Junior is held in the Adams County Jail. Investigators say Batt stabbed his father and himself June 25th, then told authorities an intruder was to blame. His father was hospitalized for a chest wound, treated, and released five days later. Formal charges were filed Tuesday during a court appearance.