A 42-year-old Adams County man has pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while using a controlled substance. Matthew Olson is scheduled to be sentenced October 1st. Police say Olson was driving last year in Big Flats when he hit a woman who was walking along State Highway 13. Eighteen-year-old Allison Joy Frystak died later. Olson didn’t stop at the scene, but he was taken into custody later when he was found driving a vehicle described by witnesses.