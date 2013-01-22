Active Covid19 Cases Decrease in Juneau County Despite 10 More Cases Reported on Monday (9/17)
The Juneau County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID19 during their Monday snap shot. Nine of the cases were recorded over the weekend and 1 was recorded on Monday. Good news on the front is the amount of active cases has decreased to just 31. Juneau County now has had a total of 287 cases with 155 recoveries. There are still currently 2 hospitalizations in the County.
