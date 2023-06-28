

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at approximately 10:49 am, the Juneau County

Communications Center received a report of a one vehicle crash east of Mauston on

State Hwy 82 near 24th Avenue.

Responding deputies discovered a vehicle had left the roadway and struck equipment

belonging to the Juneau County Highway Shop.

The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol,

Mauston Fire Department, Mauston Area Ambulance and Northside Mobile.