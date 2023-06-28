Accident on HWY 82 in Juneau County
On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at approximately 10:49 am, the Juneau County
Communications Center received a report of a one vehicle crash east of Mauston on
State Hwy 82 near 24th Avenue.
Responding deputies discovered a vehicle had left the roadway and struck equipment
belonging to the Juneau County Highway Shop.
The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol,
Mauston Fire Department, Mauston Area Ambulance and Northside Mobile.
