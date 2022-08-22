On Friday, August 19, 2022 at approximately 4:22PM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a two vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of County Highway WW & State Highway 33 in the Town of Hillsboro.

Driver, Frederick G. Olson, 66 of Kendall, WI and passenger, Sandra L. Olson, 65 of Kendall, WI were traveling eastbound on County Highway WW and came to a stop at the stop sign at the intersection of County Highway WW and State Highway 33.

Maricar E. Marks, 38 of Hillsboro, WI along with her three small children were traveling eastbound on County Highway WW. As Marks was approaching the intersection, Marks struck the rear end of Olson as Olson was stopped at the intersection.

Non life threatening injuries were reported at the scene and all occupants were wearing their seat belts. Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was Hillsboro Fire and Hillsboro EMS.