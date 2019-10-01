Accident Near Lake Delton Claims Life of California Man
On October 11, 2023 at approximately 8:37 a.m. the Southwest Region Communications Center
received a call of a crash at milepost 100.2 on I-90/94 in SAUK county. Emergency crews
responded to the scene and closed I-90/94 westbound for the investigation. Preliminary scene
investigation indicated a Hyundai Santa Fe occupied by four passengers was driving eastbound on
I-90/94 and lost control. The Hyundai crossed the median and crashed into two semis, that were
driving westbound. Three of the passengers in the Hyundai had serious injuries and were
transported to area hospitals. One passenger was fatally injured. The drivers of both semis were not
injured. Names are not being released yet pending notification of family.
