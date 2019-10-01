On October 11, 2023 at approximately 8:37 a.m. the Southwest Region Communications Center

received a call of a crash at milepost 100.2 on I-90/94 in SAUK county. Emergency crews

responded to the scene and closed I-90/94 westbound for the investigation. Preliminary scene

investigation indicated a Hyundai Santa Fe occupied by four passengers was driving eastbound on

I-90/94 and lost control. The Hyundai crossed the median and crashed into two semis, that were

driving westbound. Three of the passengers in the Hyundai had serious injuries and were

transported to area hospitals. One passenger was fatally injured. The drivers of both semis were not

injured. Names are not being released yet pending notification of family.