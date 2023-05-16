A two vehicle crash that occurred on May 12, 2023 at approximately 09:35am, at the 500/Blk of Division St in the Village of Ontario. Jeffrey M Schmitz age 51 of Norwalk was parked in his work vehicle when a vehicle operated by Amanda K Tulley age 35 of Ontario struck Schmitz’s vehicle from behind. Schmitz reported no injuries at the time of the crash. Tulley was transported to Gundersen St. Josephs Hospital with minor injuries.