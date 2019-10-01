A Sparta woman is killed Friday morning in a crash on I-90 near Tomah.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said it happened around 5:41 a.m. near mile marker 40.

Their initial investigation said that the woman, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe eastbound when she lost control of the vehicle. The state patrol said it was ‘likely due to road conditions’. The vehicle went off the road into the median and rolled over.

The woman was thrown from the vehicle and ended up in one of the westbound lanes of traffic. An oncoming vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Tomah man struck the woman.

The interstate around the crash scene was closed for more than four hours.

Names of the people involved were not released by the state patrol pending notification of family.