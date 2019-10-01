Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports a 2 vehicle head on collision on County Road W in the Town of Hillsboro. On February 7th, 2021 around 11:00am, a vehicle driven by Tyler Stanek of rural Elroy was pulling out of a private driveway. Stanek reported to the Vernon County Sheriff’s office that he was trying to turn into the east bound lane but lost control of his vehicle due to slippery road conditions. This caused him to enter into the west bound lane. Michelle Noll and her passenger Cynthia Gade of rural Wonewoc were traveling west on County Road W when Stanek entered their lane of travel. The 2 vehicles collided head on. Gade was transported by Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service to St. Joseph’s Hospital with non-life threating injuries. Noll was transported to St. Joseph’s hospital by private vehicle with non-life threating injuries. Stanek did not report any injuries at the accident scene.