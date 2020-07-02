Starting on Monday, July 6, the City of Tomah will begin installing new water and sewer lines beneath Butts Avenue from Jackson Street south to Juneau Street. Work will encompass all of July and August 2020.

This work will affect access to the Mayo Clinic Health System Tomah cclinic. Patients and staff will continue to have access to the clinic using either Pearl Street or an alley between Pearl and Jackson that runs east-west from Anne Street to the drive north of the clinic.

Signage is being installed to appropriately direct traffic to the clinic as work progresses on Butts Avenue.

Water service to the clinic will change as well. However any interruptions will be scheduled for times when the clinic is closed.