On Wednesday December 16th, 2020, at around 8:30 pm, the Wonewoc Fire Department was called to a house fire at 206 S. East St. in the Village of Wonewoc. First responders observed the house fully engulfed along with a separate smaller fire in a detached garage. The house was abandoned and did not have utilities hooked up which initiated an investigation for arson.

After the initial investigation a suspect was identified, located and interviewed. The suspect, a juvenile, has charges being referred through the Juneau County District Attorney and Juneau County Department of Human Services.

The Wonewoc Police and Fire Departments were assisted by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and the Elroy and Union Center Fire Departments.