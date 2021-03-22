On March 20, 2021 at approximately 11:49 PM Monroe County Communications Center received a 911 call from an employee at a tavern on Main Street in Wilton. The caller reported that Curtis Goulet (52 years old) of Tomah arrived at the tavern and was involved in a minor disturbance before obtaining a pistol from his truck and firing two shots from a pistol outside the tavern.

Personnel from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and also began looking for Goulet. Approximately ten minutes after the 911 call, a trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol located Goulet’s truck on State Highway 131 near County Highway A. Goulet fled from Officers when they tried to stop him and continued northbound into Tomah where Tomah Police Department personnel deployed tire deflation devices. Goulet’s truck hit the tire deflation device, but he continued on to his residence. Goulet exited the truck and was arrested without further incident.

Physical evidence at the scene, including shell casings and bullet impacts to the tavern and a nearby building, corroborated witness statements that Goulet fired two shots from a 9mm pistol that was also recovered.

Goulet was booked at the Monroe County Jail for the following charges:

Attempted Homicide

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Operating a Firearm While Intoxicated

Operating While Intoxicated – 3rd Offense

Knowingly Fleeing an Officer

Disorderly Conduct

This incident is being jointly investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wilton Police Department with assistance provided by Wisconsin State Patrol and Tomah Police Department during the pursuit and arrest.