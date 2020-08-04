On September 17, Agrace will host the 5th annual “A Round with Agrace” golf outing at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. Sponsors are welcome, and golf registration is open for those who want to support Agrace’s nonprofit mission of compassionate care.

Agrace brings supportive hospice services, palliative care and senior care into the homes of people in Sauk, Columbia, Juneau, Adams and Marquette counties.

This Wisconsin Dells event includes great food, games, prizes and golf on an award-winning course. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. on September 17, with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. A variety of sponsorship and group golf packages are available. The individual golfer price of $175 includes lunch, drink ticket, 18 holes of golf with cart and entry to a post-golf appetizer reception. Non-golfers are welcome to attend the post-golf reception for $45 per person. The event also features:

Silent and live auction prize packages

Incredible raffle prizes

Prizes for first-, second- and third-place foursomes

The feeling of doing good for others!

Generous community supporters of this benefit event include Grand Champion sponsor Holtz Builders, Inc., Champion sponsor Log Gables and other sponsors including Core BTS, Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells, Haven Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care and The Rivers, Just A Game Fieldhouse and Sports Impressions, Friede & Associates, CellPlus/US Cellular, and more.

Sponsorships and golfer fees from A Round with Agrace help Agrace cover the cost of providing free or discounted hospice care to local patients who qualify financially. This often includes people whose insurance doesn’t adequately cover their care, those who are too young to have Medicare, and those whose lengthy or expensive medical treatment has left them without a cure—and with no way to pay for end-of-life care.

To register online, visit agrace.org/roundwithagrace. For information about sponsorship, contact Becky Radke at (608) 712-1664 or rebekah.radke@agrace.org.

Founded in 1978, Agrace is a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate care and support to people who are aging, ill or dying. With offices in Baraboo, Madison, Janesville and Platteville, Agrace serves nearly 1,000 patients across southern Wisconsin every day.