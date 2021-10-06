John C. Poulous, 38 years old, from New Lisbon has been charged with 3 counts of Bail Jumping and Resisting Or Obstructing An Officer.

On Sunday, October 3rd, a deputy from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Poulous’s residence in the Town of Germantown. A complainant called on Poulous, stating that he was at his residence and consuming alcohol. He is out on bond and a condition of that bond is maintaining sobriety.

The deputy met with the witness at the scene who stated that Poulous had been drinking all day. The deputy noticed that empty bottles of alcohol were on the front porch. When the deputy entered the residence, he observed a male laying on the couch. The male would not respond to the deputy’s simple questions when asked about his name. The deputy was given an ID to match Poulous. He told him that he was obstructing his investigation to which polous tried to get up and leave out the back door.

The deputy noticed an odor of intoxicants on his breath while he was speaking even though poulous denied that he had been drinking. He also refused to provide a breath sample on PBT. The deputy told Poulous that he was going to be arrested for Bail Jumping to which he said that he was “not going to be arrested.” He eventually complied and was taken to jail.