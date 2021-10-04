On Sunday, October 3rd around 8:55 P.M., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a four-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near post 135 by the Town of Warrens in Monroe County.

A minivan was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck an eastbound passenger car, creating a chain reaction. This caused an eastbound sport utility vehicle to run into a commercial motor vehicle transporting heavy equipment.

The two occupants of the passenger car sustained critical injuries and were transported to Gunderson LaCrosse.

The occupants of the other vehicles received non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol at this time.