On Tuesday, May 31, at 5:47 p.m., the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call asking for a welfare check at a residence in Germantown Township. Responding deputies located a deceased female in the small lake behind the residence. From initial investigation it appears the party, a sixty-one year old Twin Lakes resident, tried to retrieve a water trampoline that pulled free from its anchor. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigation into the incident continues by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.



