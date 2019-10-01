The Sauk County Humane Society is offering a five-thousand-dollar reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who dumped a cat and four kittens on a snow-covered road Saturday night. A witness called about what they had seen in temperatures near zero at about 9:00 p-m. Three kittens were recovered but it isn’t known what happened to the adult cat and the last kitten. They haven’t been found, according to a post on the Humane Society Facebook page. The Society says it has staff members that will come and accept an animal at any hour of the day.