On 07/02/23 at approximately 7:09 PM Monroe County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a shooting on County Highway M in rural Wilton, WI.  The caller reported that the shots were coming from a neighboring property and a male victim was shot in the leg.  The injured male was transported to Tomah Health by private vehicle. 

Investigating officers determined that four people were target shooting at a neighboring property without a proper backstop, which allowed the bullets to travel across County Highway M and endanger people on a neighboring property almost 1000 yards away. 

Four suspects were arrested and booked at the Monroe County Jail:

  • Dalton J. Roth (27) of Tomah, Wisconsin
  • Rolando Mendoza (25) of Corpus Christi, Texas
  • Kincade Ewing (23) of Hartford, Wisconsin
  • Jonathon Ewing (25) of Tomah, Wisconsin

 

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Wilson Police Department and Wilton EMS. 