51 Year Old Elroy Man Injured in Shooting
On 07/02/23 at approximately 7:09 PM Monroe County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a shooting on County Highway M in rural Wilton, WI. The caller reported that the shots were coming from a neighboring property and a male victim was shot in the leg. The injured male was transported to Tomah Health by private vehicle.
Investigating officers determined that four people were target shooting at a neighboring property without a proper backstop, which allowed the bullets to travel across County Highway M and endanger people on a neighboring property almost 1000 yards away.
Four suspects were arrested and booked at the Monroe County Jail:
- Dalton J. Roth (27) of Tomah, Wisconsin
- Rolando Mendoza (25) of Corpus Christi, Texas
- Kincade Ewing (23) of Hartford, Wisconsin
- Jonathon Ewing (25) of Tomah, Wisconsin
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Wilson Police Department and Wilton EMS.
