The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports that a five-year-old boy has drowned in a pond in the Town of Adams.  A 9-1-1 caller reported the child had gone missing from his home at about 4:20 p-m Monday.  The boy was unresponsive when he was found a short time later.  Deputies administered C-P-R on the victim until paramedics arrived.  Their efforts were unsuccessful and the boy died before he could be taken to a hospital.  The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.