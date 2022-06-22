The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports that a five-year-old boy has drowned in a pond in the Town of Adams. A 9-1-1 caller reported the child had gone missing from his home at about 4:20 p-m Monday. The boy was unresponsive when he was found a short time later. Deputies administered C-P-R on the victim until paramedics arrived. Their efforts were unsuccessful and the boy died before he could be taken to a hospital. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.