They City of Mauston will be holding the 4th Annual Lake Decorah Ice Fishing tournament, this Saturday January 9th. You can pre-register at City Hall during business hours thru Friday. The cost is $20 and gives you a chance to win a Cabela’s gift certificate. You can also register the day of the event for the same price of $20 but you will not be eligible for the Cabela’s gift certificate. All proceeds go towards Lake Decorah restoration efforts. Funds from previous years have been used as the local match for a DNR grant we acquired to develop a Lake Management Plan–which is underway now! The event will be slightly scaled back this year due to Covid–but the fishing, the fun, and the prizes will be on! After all, ice fishing can be the ultimate in social distancing! Ice Fishing can begin at 6am Saturday morning.