Registration for incoming 4K students is now open! The School District of Mauston offers families three program options at West Side and 1 option at Lyndon Station for students entering 4 Year Old Kindergarten. Students need to turn 4 by September 1st, 2020 to qualify. Please see information about each of the program options y clicking the link below. Please follow the registration instructions on the bottom of the page and register your 4K eligible child by Friday, May 22nd! Click on the link provided here: https://sites.google.com/maustonschools.org/4k-playday/home