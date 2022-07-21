A 43-year-old driver from Grand Marsh could face charges for running a stop sign Saturday and causing a fatal crash. The accident in the Town of Dell Prairie happened at about 7:00 a-m. Investigators say Michaela Schlake failed to stop, drove into the intersection, and hit a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Debra Holloway. The impact knocked Holloway’s vehicle into a ditch where it overturned, throwing Holloway out. She died before she could be taken to a hospital. Charges against Schlake are expected to be referred to the Adams County district attorney’s office.