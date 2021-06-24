Four area residents are facing multiple drug related charges after authorities executed a search warrant back in April. 33 year old Scott Walker, 58 year old Brenda Walker, 31 year old Dixie Perrigo all of Mauston, and 49 year old Bert Olson of New Lisbon all face charges. Authorities found a Package sent to Perrigo containing two ounce of methamphetamine the search also turned up other drugs and drug related items within the residence, including crystal meth and fentanyl. Scott Walkers charges include Maintaining Drug Trafficking Place, and Possession of Methamphetamine and Narcotic Drugs. Brenda Walker faces charges of Maintaining Drug Trafficking Place and Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia. Olson faces a charge of Possession of Narcotic Drugs and Perrigo faces charges of Felony Possession with intent to Deliver Narcotic Drugs and Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place. Olson and Brenda Walker both said they had bought drugs from Perrigo.