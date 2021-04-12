This is the annual business meeting where delegates elect officers, vote on Rules and Resolutions and receive reports from the various committees. More than 160 members were in attendance from most of the 18 counties that make up the 3rd Congressional District.

We heard speeches from Congressional Candidate Derrick Van Orden and Attorney General Candidate Ryan Owens. Area Legislators including Senator Pat Testin, Representative Nancy VanderMeer and Representative Tony Kurtz participated in a Legislative Panel and discussed issues such as Election Integrity and issues affecting us in Western Wisconsin. A 2022 Governor candidate straw poll was taken and former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch received nearly 70% of the vote.

Republican activists were recognized for their contributions to their county parties and 3rd District. Marla Leverich was recognized as 2020 Outstanding Campaign Volunteer. Marla is involved in all facets of the Republican Party of Monroe County, WI and has served as our organization Secretary since 2019. Monroe County also nominated Senator Ron Johnson as 3rd District Legislator of the Year for his fearless defense of conservative values and relentless seeking of the truth while serving as Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.