On March 17th at approximately 1:22pm the Juneau County Dispatch Center was notified of a two vehicle crash on US 12/16 just east of the City of New Lisbon in the Township of Lisbon. As a result of the crash a 34 year old male died from the injuries sustained in the crash. The other driver received minor injuries. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation. The name of the deceased is being withheld until notification of family.