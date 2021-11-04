Zachary T Smith, 32 years of age, from Wisconsin Dells has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense. Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted by Juneau County Dispatch to respond to a traffic stop a Juneau Deputy was on at Highway 82 and HH Monday morning at 1:57am. Due to conflict of interest they requested State Patrol handle the OWI investigation. State Patrol arrived on scene, performed SFSTs and determined that the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for OWI 4th offense as well as THC and paraphernalia charges.