On August 1, 2021 at approximately 9:17 pm, Juneau County Communication Center received a report of a single motorcycle crash on CTH M in Clearfield Township. Initial investigation shows a 30 year male subject may have struck a deer while operating his motorcycle on the roadway. This caused serious injuries to the subject, who was the lone occupant of the motorcycle. The subject was treated sat the scene by emergency medical personnel and was ultimately transported via helicopter to a hospital for further treatment with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by New Lisbon Police Department, New Lisbon Fire Department, New Lisbon First Responders, Mauston Ambulance, Camp Douglas Rescue Squad, UW Medflight, and Northside Mobil.

The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the individual involved is not being released at this time.